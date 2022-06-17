Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth in the Jackson metro area

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - June 19, 2022 marks the second annual observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Festivities kick off Friday, June 17 in Jackson commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. and championing the ongoing struggle for equity and justice.

Here’s a list of events happening this weekend in the Jackson metro area:

Friday

  • The City of Jackson is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration and Fireworks Show at the Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The City of Jackson is gearing up for an epic celebration of Juneteenth. The Juneteenth Celebration will include live...

Posted by City of Jackson - Government on Wednesday, June 15, 2022
  • Free admission is offered all weekend at the Mississippi Museum of Art, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, and the Museum of Mississippi History.

Ingalls Shipbuilding, HII, the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi, is supporting free admission to the Museum...

Posted by Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Saturday

  • 3-on-3 Basketball tournament, Pascagoula Street in Jackson beginning at 9 a.m.

As apart of the City of Jackson Juneteenth weekend, let’s bring unity in our community. Sign up for the 3 on 3 Peace in...

Posted by City of Jackson, MS - Department of Parks & Recreation on Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Juneteenth Parade on Farish 2022 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

It’s that time of year again! If you have a club, group, organization, team, or business come join the parade this...

Posted by Juneteenth On Farish on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday

  • Juneteenth Festival, Smith Park, Noon - 7 p.m.
  • MS Votes Juneteenth celebration, Farish Street Historic District 2 p.m.

