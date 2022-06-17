Ways to celebrate Juneteenth in the Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - June 19, 2022 marks the second annual observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Festivities kick off Friday, June 17 in Jackson commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. and championing the ongoing struggle for equity and justice.

Here’s a list of events happening this weekend in the Jackson metro area:

Friday

The City of Jackson is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration and Fireworks Show at the Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Free admission is offered all weekend at the Mississippi Museum of Art, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, and the Museum of Mississippi History.

Saturday

3-on-3 Basketball tournament, Pascagoula Street in Jackson beginning at 9 a.m.

Juneteenth Parade on Farish 2022 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday

Juneteenth Festival, Smith Park, Noon - 7 p.m.

MS Votes Juneteenth celebration, Farish Street Historic District 2 p.m.

