Ways to celebrate Juneteenth in the Jackson metro area
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - June 19, 2022 marks the second annual observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Festivities kick off Friday, June 17 in Jackson commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. and championing the ongoing struggle for equity and justice.
Here’s a list of events happening this weekend in the Jackson metro area:
Friday
- The City of Jackson is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration and Fireworks Show at the Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m.
- Free admission is offered all weekend at the Mississippi Museum of Art, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, and the Museum of Mississippi History.
Saturday
- 3-on-3 Basketball tournament, Pascagoula Street in Jackson beginning at 9 a.m.
- Juneteenth Jxn Expo 2022, New Horizon Event Center, located at 1770 Ellis Avenue in Jackson
- Juneteenth Parade on Farish 2022 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday
- Juneteenth Festival, Smith Park, Noon - 7 p.m.
- MS Votes Juneteenth celebration, Farish Street Historic District 2 p.m.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.