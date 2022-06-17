Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Booneville man

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Larry H. Oikion of Booneville.

He is six-foot-two inches tall, weighing 248 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, black pants, black shoes, a beige baseball cap, and glasses.

Family members last saw Oikion Thursday, June 16, around 10:30 p.m. on Gloster Street in Lee County.

Investigators say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where Oikion could be, contact Tupelo Police Department at (662) 869-2911.

