Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Report: 14-year-old stepson arrested in murder of Delta State professor

Report: 14-year-old stepson arrested in murder of Delta State professor
Report: 14-year-old stepson arrested in murder of Delta State professor(Delta State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has reportedly been made in the murder of a Delta State professor.

According to the Bolivar Bullet, on Tuesday, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an officer with the Boyle Police Department requesting assistance at a home for a possible homicide.

When deputies arrived, they found a white female lying on the floor who appeared to have been suffocated.

The woman was identified as Karen Fosheim, a music professor at Delta State University, the outlet reports.

On Thursday, Alseny Camara, 14, was charged with her murder. Camara is Fosheim’s stepson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
This year’s home is in The Village at Madison.
WATCH: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
Police respond to crime scene at Robinson Road and Prentiss Street.
JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession

Latest News

Morgan Garner & Delany Thomas
2 people arrested, charged after agents seize 15 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Ernest Edwards, 41, convicted with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.
Guilty verdict returned in Judge Charlie Smith shooting case
Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman
Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Booneville man
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Booneville man