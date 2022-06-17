Report: 14-year-old stepson arrested in murder of Delta State professor

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has reportedly been made in the murder of a Delta State professor.

According to the Bolivar Bullet, on Tuesday, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an officer with the Boyle Police Department requesting assistance at a home for a possible homicide.

When deputies arrived, they found a white female lying on the floor who appeared to have been suffocated.

The woman was identified as Karen Fosheim, a music professor at Delta State University, the outlet reports.

On Thursday, Alseny Camara, 14, was charged with her murder. Camara is Fosheim’s stepson.

