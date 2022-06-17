Rankin Co. School District to host job fair Fri.

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County School District is searching for qualified employees for the upcoming school year.

The district will host a job fair Friday to try and fill open positions at all schools.

They’re looking to hire people for several jobs including bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, teachers, and substitutes.

Retired teachers are also being encouraged to return to the classrooms to help with staffing shortages.

The fair 8 -10 a.m. Friday at the district’s office, located at 1220 Apple Park Place in Brandon.

For more information call (601) 825-5590.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.