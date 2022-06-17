Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: 2 men arrested after hacking gas pump, selling fuel to drivers at half price

Police in Virginia said two men have been arrested after hacking a gas pump to dispense free fuel. (Source: WTKR)
By Angela Bohon
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Police have arrested two men for a bizarre crime in Virginia Beach.

Authorities said two men hacked into a gas pump to make it dispense fuel at no charge and sold the gas to motorists after the station closed at half price.

Virginia Beach police report that the men used a remote device to hack the pumps and got the word out about the fuel for sale via social media.

“Citizens were purchasing the gas through a cash app,” said Lt. Brad Wesseler with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The owner of the Citgo gas station said he had noticed missing fuel last week, but what or how it was happening was a mystery.

“Everything on his end appeared to be normal. So, there was nothing obvious that gas was being taken,” Wesseler said.

But now, the owner is out nearly $14,000.

“It’s a very nice crew here at this station. I’m disappointed that this had to happen,” said motorist Debbie Keeling.

Virginia Beach police arrested Rashane Griffith and Devon Drumgoole regarding the incident. They’re charged with grand larceny as well as conspiracy.

Authorities also said the drivers who got the gas could be facing charges.

“This is something that we’re not familiar with, and we want to basically make sure we protect the store owners so this doesn’t happen again,” Wesseler said.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
This year’s home is in The Village at Madison.
WATCH: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al...
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
Police respond to crime scene at Robinson Road and Prentiss Street.
JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.
Yazoo City P.D. takes guns out of the hands of teenagers.
Yazoo City P.D. takes guns out of the hands of teenagers
Inside Mississippi's Craft Beer Industry
Inside Mississippi's Craft Beer Industry