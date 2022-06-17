Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Lowndes Co. State Representative Lynn Wright has passed away

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County State Representative Lynn Wright has passed away. He was sworn into office in October 2020.

The former Lowndes County Schools Superintendent took over the House District 37 seat after Gary Chism retired. Wright won a special election for that seat.

Prior to being elected to the state House and serving as superintendent, Wright was a long-time Pickens Academy football coach. He won numerous state championships.

Wright passed away early this morning. Services are incomplete at this time.

Governor Tate Reeves will have to call a special election to fill the seat.

