JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department responded to a crime scene Thursday night at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road.
WLBT was on the scene and noticed that a pickup truck was hauled off and several evidence markers had been put down near a convenience store at the intersection.
Our photographer also noticed a sheet covered in what appeared to be blood.
JPD has not confirmed what happened.
This is a developing story.
