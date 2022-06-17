Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.

Police respond to crime scene at Robinson Road and Prentiss Street.
Police respond to crime scene at Robinson Road and Prentiss Street.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department responded to a crime scene Thursday night at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road.

WLBT was on the scene and noticed that a pickup truck was hauled off and several evidence markers had been put down near a convenience store at the intersection.

Our photographer also noticed a sheet covered in what appeared to be blood.

JPD has not confirmed what happened.

This is a developing story.

