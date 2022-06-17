JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department responded to a crime scene Thursday night at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road.

WLBT was on the scene and noticed that a pickup truck was hauled off and several evidence markers had been put down near a convenience store at the intersection.

Our photographer also noticed a sheet covered in what appeared to be blood.

JPD has not confirmed what happened.

This is a developing story.

