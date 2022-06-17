Group plans to distribute baby formula, other items to new and expectant parents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parents could get a leg up on securing baby formula and other items for their infants.

Monday, June 20, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will be hosting a community baby shower at 2964 Terry Rd., in Jackson.

The event will be from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and will have infant formula and other baby care items available for distribution, according to a news release from the institute.

The event is free and open to all new and expecting parents, and supplies will be available until they run out.

For more information, contact the Institute at (769) 572-5263 or iamh@advancingminorityhealth.org.

