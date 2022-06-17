Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman

Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman
Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman(Magee News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Chancery Clerk of Simpson County has been sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying a woman in 2017.

Tommy Joe Harvey, 74, was the Simpson County Chancery Clerk from 2004 through May 31, 2022.  

According to court documents, on April 28, 2017, “A.R.” was in court for a child custody hearing. During the hearing, “A.R.” became upset and left the courtroom before the hearing was over.

“A.R.” was then ordered back into the courtroom. Harvey overheard the disruption and, moments later, found “A.R.” in her vehicle.

Harvey told one of his employees to bring him a can of pepper spray from inside his office. Harvey told “A.R.” to compose herself and to not drive away lest she be pepper sprayed.

After she tried to drive off, he pepper sprayed her.

Harvey then told two Simpson County Sheriff’s Deputies to handcuff “A.R.” After she was handcuffed, and while being escorted to the courthouse by the deputies, Harvey pepper sprayed A.R. several more times.

He was given 2 years’ probation and a $5,000 fine.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
This year’s home is in The Village at Madison.
WATCH: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
Police respond to crime scene at Robinson Road and Prentiss Street.
JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Morgan Garner & Delany Thomas
2 people arrested, charged after agents seize 15 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Ernest Edwards, 41, convicted with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.
Guilty verdict returned in Judge Charlie Smith shooting case
Report: 14-year-old stepson arrested in murder of Delta State professor
Report: 14-year-old stepson arrested in murder of Delta State professor