First Alert Forecast: draining heat, humidity continues into weekend

FRIDAY: More heat and humidity heading into the end of the work week. Amid a mix of sun and clouds, expect temperatures to quickly warm up toward the middle to upper 90s. Yet again, ‘feels like’ temperatures will run between 103-110°. A few storms may develop during the late afternoon hours quickly fading after sunset.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A backdoor front will help ease down heat issues for a brief moment in time, but before that, expect more of the same for Saturday. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. By afternoon, widely scattered storms could develop as the front slips farther south. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 70s. Sunday – while still very hot, humidity levels will have dropped enough that heat indices will not crest much above 100. Expect sunshine through the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A reassertion of the upper heat ridge will push temperatures toward the brink of creating near 100° for actual temperatures next week. As of now, we’ll continue to forecast middle to upper 90s on a daily basis, with humidity levels gradually beginning to increase yet again by mid-week. Very isolated opportunities for rain will emerge amid hot, humid and hazy conditions.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure near Central America continues to look ragged in the Gulf of Honduras. As of now, this does not look to pose an issue for the Gulf of Mexico and is more likely to drift onshore, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to Honduras, Belize and southern Mexico.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.