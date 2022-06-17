First Alert Forecast: Another Heat Advisory is in store for us on this Friday! Father’s Day Weekend is going to be HOT!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

We are under another Heat Advisory across the South.

Another Hot and steamy day across much of the South region.

Warm conditions here in the South with Highs ranging near the upper 90s over the weekend! Rain chances possible on Saturday!

Friday, we see mostly sunny and clear conditions throughout the week. Conditions outside will continue to be hot and muggy. Highs are in the upper 90s, and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. Heat Index Values are as high as 110 across the South.

Going into the Father’s Day weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will hold mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Monday thru Thursday, Sunny and Hot. Next week looks to hold hotter temperatures across much of the South than this week. Mostly clear with Highs in the upper 90s, and Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

