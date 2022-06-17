Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Carjacking in Ocean Springs; screwdriver used as weapon, police say

Two teenage victims threatened their friend with a screwdriver, forcing him into his own car...
Two teenage victims threatened their friend with a screwdriver, forcing him into his own car before driving through Ocean Springs and into Biloxi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Police say what started as friends getting together ended with a carjacking and a police chase from Ocean Springs to Biloxi.

Police say the 20-year-old victim met with two teenage friends, both 16 years old, at a home on Elliott Street Thursday night, when the teens pulled a screwdriver on the victim, forcing him inside his own car before they began driving through Ocean Springs.

The victim managed to escape unharmed near Whataburger on Bienville Boulevard around 12:50 a.m., where he called police.

Officers spotted the vehicle just west of Washington Avenue and chased the suspects west on Highway 90 into Biloxi. Police say the chase ended in the parking garage of the Hard Rock Casino.

The teenage suspects, both Ocean Springs residents, are charged as adults with armed robbery, kidnapping, felony eluding, and motor vehicle theft.

Anyone with information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211. To submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, call 1-877-787-5898 or download the free app, P3 Tips. You can also submit a web tip at www.p3tips.com/523.

