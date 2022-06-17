2 people arrested, charged after agents seize 15 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested and charged two people with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance in Pike County.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division initiated a traffic stop on I-55 North near Exit 8 for a traffic violation on June 13.

Authorities say during the course of the traffic stop, agents located and seized 15 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Morgan Garner has a $50,000 bond, and no bond has been set for Delany Thomas at this time.

