2 arrested in Natchez after shots fired into vehicle containing pregnant woman

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after shots were fired into a vehicle containing a man and a pregnant woman.

It happened on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. near the Zippy Store on Old Washington Road.

When police got there, they found that the driver of the vehicle, George Smith, had a gunshot wound to his upper back. Smith was airlifted to Merit Health for treatment.

Dantashia McGuire, who is pregnant, was a passenger in the vehicle. She was not injured, but was taken to Merit Health to be checked.

While Smith was unwilling to assist in identifying the shooters, detectives were able to identify them and both were arrested.

Ahmad Latrell Shannon, 22, and Anthony Thompson, Jr., 20, have both been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, which includes a charge for McGuire’s unborn child.

