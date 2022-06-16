Two decades later, local Jehovah’s Witnesses reflect on historic 2002 Supreme Court ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local Jehovah’s Witnesses are reflecting on a 2002 Supreme Court that saved their door-to-door ministry from being permanently banned.

The case went before the Supreme Court after the village of Stratton, Ohio, required a permit to knock on someone’s door.

The ordinance, entitled “Regulating Uninvited Peddling and Solicitation Upon Private Property,” was put into place after the mayor personally confronted four Jehovah’s Witnesses as they were driving out of the village after visiting a resident in 1998.

The Court said that the ordinance violated the rights of any person who wanted to engage in free speech with their neighbor, including Jehovah’s Witnesses who practice door-to-door evangelizing.

Justice Antonin Scalia’s opinion in the case stated, “The free-speech claim exempts everybody, thanks to Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

“Making it a criminal offense to talk with a neighbor without seeking government approval is offensive to many people, but particularly to God who commanded Christians to preach the gospel,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

As the 20th anniversary of that precedent-setting decision nears, some Jackson area residents wonder what their lives would be like if one of their neighbors had not knocked on their door.

“The fact that they showed up at my door, I felt God sent them to me,” said John Williams, a local Jehovah’s Witness. “Something was missing in my life. I felt that God answered my prayers.” Williams added, “It really changed me. It made my life better.”

