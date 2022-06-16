Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Two decades later, local Jehovah’s Witnesses reflect on historic 2002 Supreme Court ruling

Two decades later, local Jehovah’s Witnesses reflect on historic 2002 Supreme Court ruling
Two decades later, local Jehovah’s Witnesses reflect on historic 2002 Supreme Court ruling(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local Jehovah’s Witnesses are reflecting on a 2002 Supreme Court that saved their door-to-door ministry from being permanently banned.

The case went before the Supreme Court after the village of Stratton, Ohio, required a permit to knock on someone’s door.

The ordinance, entitled “Regulating Uninvited Peddling and Solicitation Upon Private Property,” was put into place after the mayor personally confronted four Jehovah’s Witnesses as they were driving out of the village after visiting a resident in 1998.

The Court said that the ordinance violated the rights of any person who wanted to engage in free speech with their neighbor, including Jehovah’s Witnesses who practice door-to-door evangelizing.

Justice Antonin Scalia’s opinion in the case stated, “The free-speech claim exempts everybody, thanks to Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

“Making it a criminal offense to talk with a neighbor without seeking government approval is offensive to many people, but particularly to God who commanded Christians to preach the gospel,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

As the 20th anniversary of that precedent-setting decision nears, some Jackson area residents wonder what their lives would be like if one of their neighbors had not knocked on their door.

“The fact that they showed up at my door, I felt God sent them to me,” said John Williams, a local Jehovah’s Witness. “Something was missing in my life. I felt that God answered my prayers.” Williams added, “It really changed me. It made my life better.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dekarius Funchess, 21
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the...
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the Capital City

Latest News

City of Jackson hosts summer film camp for young filmmakers
State of Craft Beer Industry
State of Craft Beer Industry
WLBT at 5p
Entergy expects the building to be in service by June 2023.
Entergy invests $30 million in Flora, relocates 44 employees