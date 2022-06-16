Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load

FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover, Mass. Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Thursday, June 16, 2022, weighed down by a heavy debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.(Elise Amendola | AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, weighed down by debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.

The New York-based company said it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running.

None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Revlon, whose brands from Almay to Elizabeth Arden had been a mainstay on store shelves for decades, has struggled for years for failing to keep pace with changing beauty tastes and stiffer competition. It is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the...
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the Capital City
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Brandon business owner known as ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty to false pretenses
Brandon business owner ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty after scamming 7 victims in Rankin Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey ‘strenuously’ denies sex charges, granted bail
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket gunman due in court on hate crime counts
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: deep summer heat; few storm chances Thursday
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron watch debris as...
EU leaders decry Russian brutality in visit to Ukraine