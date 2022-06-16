Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Reeves declares June 16 Day of Mourning in honor of Meridian officer, Kennis Croom

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has declared June 16 an official Day of Mourning in honor of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, killed last Thursday while on duty.

Flags across the state will fly at half-staff.

Croom was one of two people shot to death while responding to a domestic violence call.

Dante Bender is charged with capital murder in the crime.

In an executive order posted online, Reeves called Croom, “a courageous law enforcement officer who was taken too soon.”

Mississippi mourns the passing of Meridian police officer Kennis Winston Croom, a courageous law enforcement officer who...

Posted by Tate Reeves on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

In addition to the Meridian Police Department, Croom served with the Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Brookhaven Police Department, and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

He also served as a patrol officer in Alabama with the Uniontown Police Department, Eutaw Police Department, and Vance Police Department.

