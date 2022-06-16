Police: Accidental gunfire claims life of pregnant woman

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man called 911 Wednesday night after he reportedly was putting away his gun and the weapon discharged unexpectedly, D’Iberville Police say.

D’Iberville Police Officers arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call, finding that the projectile had entered an adjacent apartment, striking and killing 23-year-old Stayvia Leone Hood, who was pregnant at the time.

Stayvia Leone Hood, 23, was scheduled to give birth to her first child in November. (submitted)

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the Landmark Apartments, located at 11059 Lamey Bridge Road.

Eric Joseph Adams, 35, who allegedly fired the gun, was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence, police say.

He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond pending an initial appearance set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

