Pike Co. inmate back in custody, less than a day after he escaped corrections facility

Decoreius Lee has been recaptured by the Pike Co. Sheriff's Office.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man who escaped the Pike County Corrections Facility Wednesday night is back in custody, less than 24 hours after he broke out, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

“Decoreius Lee has been found safe and is back in custody,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post about an hour ago.

Lee, 29, escaped around 8:53 p.m. He was in custody on a mental writ and was waiting to be transferred to the Mississippi State Hospital.

