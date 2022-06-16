Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Advertisement

Man found with 25 pounds of meth on I-20 after being stopped for traffic violation
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been taken into custody after 25 pounds of meth was found in his car.

According to police, on Wednesday, a Rankin County criminal interdiction deputy and his K-9 partner “Voodoo” conducted a traffic stop on a white Infiniti on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy began to suspect the vehicle was possibly transporting drugs and/or contraband. A search of the vehicle revealed 25 pounds of meth hidden in the quarter panels of the vehicle.

The driver, Jesus Armaondo Carrasco, was placed under arrest for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and taken to the Rankin County Jail.

