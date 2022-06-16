Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man accused of killing Meridian cop charged with capital murder

Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody in Ackerman, Miss., Friday morning. He was wanted...
Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody in Ackerman, Miss., Friday morning. He was wanted in the killings of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones, Bender's pregnant fiancée.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom is now charged with capital murder.

Officials say Dante Bender shot and killed his fiance Brittany Jones and Officer Kennis Croom last Thursday in Meridian.

The officer was responding to a domestic call.

Bender left the scene after the deadly shooting but was found days later in Ackerman after a multi-state manhunt.

Officer Kennis Croom was supposed to be off the day he was killed, according to Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young.

“He chose to come in and serve, which is what he was known to do regularly,” Young said. “He was the definition of a true hero, and his legacy will go on.”

