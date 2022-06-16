Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured

(None)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating another homicide in the capital city.

This time, they say a man beat his mother to death with a hammer before fleeing the scene and making his way up to Caroll County.

The incident began in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive. Police say Latasha Funchess, 42, was allegedly beaten with a hammer by her son, Dekarus Funchess, 21.

Dekarius Funchess fled the scene prior to JPD arriving on the scene and fled north on I-55.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department picked up the chase north of the city of Madison but eventually lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit, said Madison County spokesman Heath Hall.

The police departments for the cities of Madison and Ridgeland were not involved in the pursuit.

Jackson Police Department also did not give chase.

Initially, authorities said they thought the vehicle was stolen out of Jackson.

Funchess was later captured near mile marker 193 in Carroll County, according to authorities.

No further details were available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon business owner known as ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty to false pretenses
Brandon business owner ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty after scamming 7 victims in Rankin Co.
Capitol police need your help to ID individuals accused of armed robbery
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted by Capitol Police
Caron Jackson pleaded guilty to fraud charge.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from program designed to feed hungry schoolchildren
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death

Latest News

Jackson code enforcement challenged by budget constraints.
Jackson Code Enforcement struggles to deal with blight due to staffing, tight budget
Jackson code enforcement challenged by budget constraints.
Jackson's Code Enforcement Dept. challenged by tight budget, staffing
WLBT at 10p
Demolition of old Dennery's set for next week
Negotiations to buy Regency Hotel ongoing, despite questions from state, 3OYS about who owns it