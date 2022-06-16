‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With temperatures climbing, people are trying everything they can think of to stay cool.

One Kentucky man is turning to prayer and it has gone viral.

Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”

The prayer goes:

O Lord, we pray for a hedge of protection over these vessels unto which we are not worthy. For these conditioners of air, Lord, we pray that you might fill them with a double portion of freon and an unmatched work ethic during these next couple of trying weeks in the absolute sauna that is Central KY and beyond. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.

Praying his unit be filled with a double portion of freon and an unmatched work ethic. Sturm says what was just a joke, was something he and his family really did.

“There’s satire in the prayer, but, that night, my sons and my wife and I, we prayed for our HVAC, we prayed for our HVAC that morning, we’ve prayed for our HVAC since,” Sturm said.

Sturm says he and his wife know firsthand what it’s like to not have a working air unit. In 20-19, their unit went out and their firstborn son was just three months old.

“You know tensions are high because of the baby, so my wife and I have high tension because of that and you throw in high temperatures inside with that. It was wild,” Sturm said. “I remember just it was miserable. So, I do know what it’s like to not have briefly a not working HVAC, and man it is not cool. No pun intended.”

Praying over his unit this time around, Sturm says he’s had no issues thus far.

“I think there’s real power in that prayer and God hears our prayers,” said Sturm.

With more than 36,000 shares, Sturm says he hopes people get more out of his post than just a laugh.

“A: I hope people get out of it there’s real power in prayer and, B: I hope people get out of it, it’s OK to laugh and like not to take this life here too seriously,” said Sturm.

