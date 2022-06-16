High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana possession charge has lost his appeal in the state’s highest court.

Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that Allen Russell’s life sentence was not a violation of the Eighth Amendment and was in line with state statute.

Russell was given life without parole in 2019 after he was found guilty of being in possession of 43.71 grams of marijuana.

The conviction typically would have carried an up to three-year sentence, but Russell was given the enhanced sentence of life under the state’s habitual offender rules.

The defendant had previously been convicted of two separate charges of house burglary and one charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Under Mississippi Code, upon Russell’s conviction, the judge was required to give him a life sentence.

Russell, though, said the sentence violated his Eighth Amendment right, which ensures freedom from “cruel and unusual punishment.”

He appealed that sentence to the Mississippi Court of Appeals, which deadlocked 5-5 on a ruling last year.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case as a result.

In another close decision, six justices affirmed the trial court’s ruling, saying that Russell received “the only sentence available.”

“Because the trial judge followed the law to the letter, we affirm.”

The high court goes on to state that Russell had a history of being a violent offender.

Russell, though, said other cases have tossed life sentences for habitual offenders, such as Solem v. Helm.

In that case, Jerry Helm, who had been convicted of six nonviolent felonies, committed check fraud. Habitual offender rules in South Dakota made that check crime, which would typically carry up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, would carry life in prison for habitual offenders.

Justices, though, point to the fact that Helm was involved in non-violent offenses, and even point to the circumstances surrounding Russell’s last arrest.

“It is pertinent to note that the arrest came while law enforcement was attempting to serve another drug-related warrant on Russell as well as execute a search warrant on his premises,” justices wrote. “Chemical gas had to be deployed to obtain Russell’s surrender.”

“Clearly, the trial judge was aware of Russell’s history as contained in the record and, therefore, considered ‘all matters relevant to’ the sentence which was placed before him.”

The majority opinion was written by Associate Justice Robert Chamberlin. Justices James Maxwell, Dawn Beam, David Ishee, and Kenny Griffis concurred.

Chief Justice Michael Randolph also affirmed the trial court’s decision, but wrote a separate written opinion, along with Beam and Ishee.

Associate Justice Josiah Coleman wrote the dissenting opinion and was joined by Justices James Kitchens and Leslie King.

The dissenting justices, though, say that burglary was not considered a “per se crime of violence until Mississippi Code... made it so as a matter of law on July 1, 2014.”

“Prior to July 1, 2014, burglary was only considered a crime of violence if actual violence took place during the burglary. We do not know whether Russell’s burglaries involved actual violence, but the fact that he was allowed the opportunity by the sentencing court to participate in the Regimented Inmate Discipline Program tends to indicate they did not.”

The Mississippi RID program was open solely to nonviolent offenders prior to it being dissolved, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s website.

The court also discussed changing attitudes toward marijuana.

“In the past year, the state of Mississippi joined many of its sister states in adopting a medical marijuana program. Pursuant to the bill creating the program, the difference going forward between going to jail for possessing 2.5 ounces of marijuana and owning it legally would be a prescription,” the dissenting justices wrote.

Russell was convicted for being in possession of about 1.54 ounces, court records show.

“Whether it be wisdom or folly, the above-described move toward decriminalizing the use of marijuana... surely weights in favor of Russell.”

