Flora police asking for help to ID suspected burglars
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flora Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying individuals accused of burglarizing a local grocery store.

FPD said someone cut through an exterior wall of Sullivan’s Grocery, located at 130 Edwards Circle. The incident happened around midnight on Saturday, June 11.

The Flora Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information on a burglary of the Sullivan’s Grocery store...

Posted by Central MS CrimeStoppers on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Once inside, they gained access to the store’s safe and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

You can also submit a tip by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com.

