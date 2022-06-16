Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns to carry into this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continue to use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors. High temperatures this afternoon are forecast to reach the middle to potentially upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will continue for central MS between now until 8 PM Friday evening where feels like temperatures are expected to exceed 105 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are also possible later this afternoon into this evening, which will provide some relief to parts of the area today. A gusty storm cannot be ruled out either. Any showers or storms will fade away into tonight as temperatures slowly make their way back to the middle 70s.

To no surprise, heat stress concerns will be around Friday. Highs will top out again in the 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 to 110. Besides a slight chance for a few pop-up downpours, majority of us will stay dry and steamy. Stay cool and hydrated!

Although the heat is here to stay into this weekend, we are expecting to get a bit of relief from the muggy weather. A boundary from the northeast looks to move in towards the end of the weekend allowing for a drier air mass to filter in. As of a result, heat indices won’t be terribly high during this time. The break from the humidity will only last for a brief amount of time before we trend muggier by the middle of next week. Temperatures could trend slightly warmer with the slightly lower humidity levels to the upper 90s as we officially kick off summer.

Talkin’ Tropics: There is still a low 20% chance for tropical formation since the area of disturbed weather remains over land. Some development is possible with this disturbance with it forecast to drift northwestward over the Bay of Campeche by next week.

