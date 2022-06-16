Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: deep summer heat; few storm chances Thursday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Another hot and steamy day will take us into the latter parts of the work week. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a chance for widely scattered storms to develop through the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of the storms could be gusty with small hail. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s; ‘feels like’ temperatures running between 103-110°. Heat precautions should be taken during the peak heating of the day. Storms will tend to fade before midnight with lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: More heat and humidity heading into the end of the work week. Amid a mix of sun and clouds, expect temperatures to quickly warm up toward the middle to upper 90s. Yet again, ‘feels like’ temperatures will run between 103-110°. A few storms may develop during the late afternoon hours quickly fading after sunset.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A reassertion of the upper heat ridge will push temperatures toward the brink of creating at or near 100° for actual temperatures next week. At times, storms could flare up as minor disturbances round the edges of the ridge this weekend. By next week, only very isolated opportunities for rain will emerge amid hot, humid and hazy conditions.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure near Central America could attempt to gather itself through the latter part of the week and become something more consolidated. As of now, this does not look to pose an issue for the Gulf of Mexico and is more likely to drift onshore, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to Nicaragua and Honduras.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the...
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the Capital City
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Brandon business owner known as ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty to false pretenses
Brandon business owner ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty after scamming 7 victims in Rankin Co.

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Highs in the 90s to continue into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: heat stress to remain a concern over the coming days
A look ahead where we see an opportunity for showers and storms. These are expected to enter...
First Alert Forecast: Another WARM day in store for us on this Wednesday. We expecting a Marginal Risk for showers and storms this afternoon!
Rain chances continuing over the next couple of days with temperatures continuing into the mid...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast