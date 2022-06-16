First Alert Forecast: deep summer heat; few storm chances Thursday

THURSDAY: Another hot and steamy day will take us into the latter parts of the work week. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a chance for widely scattered storms to develop through the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of the storms could be gusty with small hail. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s; ‘feels like’ temperatures running between 103-110°. Heat precautions should be taken during the peak heating of the day. Storms will tend to fade before midnight with lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: More heat and humidity heading into the end of the work week. Amid a mix of sun and clouds, expect temperatures to quickly warm up toward the middle to upper 90s. Yet again, ‘feels like’ temperatures will run between 103-110°. A few storms may develop during the late afternoon hours quickly fading after sunset.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A reassertion of the upper heat ridge will push temperatures toward the brink of creating at or near 100° for actual temperatures next week. At times, storms could flare up as minor disturbances round the edges of the ridge this weekend. By next week, only very isolated opportunities for rain will emerge amid hot, humid and hazy conditions.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure near Central America could attempt to gather itself through the latter part of the week and become something more consolidated. As of now, this does not look to pose an issue for the Gulf of Mexico and is more likely to drift onshore, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to Nicaragua and Honduras.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

