Entergy invests $30 million in Flora, relocates 44 employees

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi has invested $30 million into the town of Flora, Mississippi, and will relocate over 40 employees once their new property is completed next year.

The company has purchased the former Primos facility and 10 acres, and 25 adjacent acres in the Flora Industrial Park.

Construction will begin soon on the 102,700-square-foot building, which is being re-designed to accommodate 39 full-time employees and five contract employees.

Another 37 contracted employees who work remotely will utilize the building as a home base. Entergy expects the building to be in service by June 2023.

The new building will replace three different facilities that currently house Entergy’s transmission line department, substation operations department, and the central Mississippi substation maintenance department for the Jackson metropolitan area.

The additional land will be used as a pole yard and to store spare equipment. The property will be known as the Central Mississippi Transmission Facility.

