Easy, cheesy recipes for those hot summer days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rebecca Turner recently stopped by the Today at 11 set to share some unique ways to work some healthy doses of cheese into your appetizer game. Turner is a registered dietitian and frequently joins Today at 11 to share recipes and teach the team how to eat healthily AND deliciously.

Turner says that Mississippi is home to about 7,000 dairy cows and 50 dairy farm families, so it’s a good idea to take advantage of those local flavors. She says one of the most delicious products that come from milk is cheese! But, according to Turner, there is a lot more cheese to be had besides on burgers and pizzas.

Turner encourages you to give these easy-breezy, summer-pleasing, cheesy recipes a try! She says they’re perfect for poolside, or to bring to a backyard barbecue.

Caprese Crostini

Source: Rebecca Egsieker, The Dairy Chef

Description: This easy appetizer recipe features all the flavor of a classic caprese salad, but on top of toasted, bite-size bread.

Ingredients :

24 (1⁄2-inch-thick) slices ciabatta baguette

1 cup red grape tomatoes, quartered

1 cup yellow grape tomatoes, quartered

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil plus extra for coating slices of bread

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄4 cup white balsamic vinegar

1 cup small mozzarella balls Ciliegine

16 fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

Place ciabatta slices on baking sheet, brush with olive oil and bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove bread from oven and let cool. Mix quartered tomatoes, salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic powder and vinegar in mixing bowl. Let stand for about 10 minutes. Slice each mozzarella balls into four slices and set aside. To assemble, place slices of toasted bread on a serving platter, then place three to four slices of mozzarella on each crostini. Top with a spoonful of the tomato mixture, spreading over crostini as needed. Stack basil leaves on top of each other and then roll-up tightly. Gently cut the basil into thin pieces making long thin strips. Sprinkle over the prepared crostini. Serve immediately at room temperature.

Peachy Gouda and Ham Skewers

Description: This easy no-cook appetizer features fresh Georgia peaches, Virginia ham and wedges of mellow Gouda cheese. You can substitute any mild-flavored semi-soft or hard cheese such as Edam, Havarti, or mozzarella for the Gouda, and if fresh peaches are not in season, you can use plums, apricots, or pickled peaches. The balsamic vinegar adds a rich, tangy flavor to the peaches and cheese, but the skewers are great with or without the drizzle.

Ingredients:

4 medium peaches, sliced

12 thin slices Virginia deli ham

1 (7-ounce) round Gouda cheese

48 fresh basil leaves

24 (4-inch) wooden skewers

1⁄4 cup balsamic glaze optional

Instructions:

Cut ham slices into 24 (1-inch-wide) strips approximately 5 inches in length. Remove paraffin covering from cheese and cut cheese into 12 wedges. Thread one peach slice, one basil leaf, one ham slice, one cheese wedge, a second basil leaf, a second ham slice, and a second peach slice onto each skewer. Repeat with remaining skewers. Drizzle with balsamic glaze just before serving, if desired.

You can find out more about Rebecca by going to her website www.rebeccaturnernutrition.com or by clicking here. You can also find so many more recipes and tips on her Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

