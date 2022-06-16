Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Jackson hosts summer film camp for young filmmakers

By Patrice Clark
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Watch out Hollywood, there is a group of up-and-coming talent here in Jackson that’s preparing for the big screen.

Jackson’s Youth Summer Film Camp is giving 20 students ages 13 to 18 a chance to learn about all aspects of the film making process

“This is an initiative by the Jackson Film Office made possible by the City of Jackson’s Human and Cultural Services, PEG Network, in partnership with Maximus Wright Productions and Mighty Mississippi Films. Thanks to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the Jackson City Council, we are able to take raw talent from within the city and make actors, producers and future stars in the film industry,” said Sekou McGlothin, camp manager.

They are learning from some of the best and brightest directors, acting coaches, and casting directors right here in Mississippi.

Maximus Wright is the camp facilitator and executive director of the Jackson Film Festival. He says although it will be a fun experience, it will not be easy.

“We’re teaching them everything from learning their lines, to auditioning, makeup, seeing what it’s like holding a camera, and everything that has anything to do with a camera. We are going to let them do the work. They are going to learn how to edit, they’re going to know how to light, and all these things,” said Maximus Wright, executive director of JXN Film Festival.

Organizers say over the next month, these young people will also learn tips on entrepreneurship and gain skills for creative and technical workforce opportunities in the film industry.

“What I want them to do is to not only see they don’t have to wait for an opportunity, but they have everything they need to create that opportunity, so we’re going to give them the opportunity.”

The campers will also participate in the production of an actual independent feature movie.

