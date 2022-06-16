Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A coach at a Clinton school has been charged with one count of sexual battery.

Willie Alexander, a basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy, was arrested Tuesday night.

He had an initial appearance in Clinton Municipal Court on Wednesday and was given a $250,000 bond.

“It is an ongoing investigation that we are taking very seriously and making sure we’re very thorough with it so that all juveniles and everyone is protected,” stated Amanda Jones, a spokesperson for the City of Clinton.

In a statement, Clinton Christian Academy said that Alexander was a part-time coach and that the incident happened off campus.

“The safety of our students is of our utmost concern,” it read. “We take all allegations such as this very seriously and are cooperating fully with authorities.”

According to Jones, investigators are still combing through evidence and have found more that could bring additional charges as soon as Thursday.

