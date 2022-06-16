Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is hours away!

2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is here!
2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is here!(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you bought a ticket for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, the wait is over.

WLBT is excited to host a live drawing on Thursday, June 16, on WLBT at Noon.

Wilson Stribling will announce the winner live on the air.

This year’s home is in The Village at Madison.

It’s a three-thousand-square-foot French Creole-inspired home with an open floor plan and gourmet kitchen.

Here are all the details:

  • 4 bedrooms
  • 4.5 bathrooms
  • 3,000 estimated square feet
  • Two-car garage
  • French-creole-inspired architecture with an open floor plan and optimal storage
  • Gourmet kitchen with 8′x4′ island, perfect for entertaining
  • Quartz and marble hardwood floors throughout
  • 24′ wide front porch with enclosed side courtyard

Along with the drawing for the house, ticket-holders could also hear their name called when Wilson Stribling draws for bonus prizes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the...
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the Capital City
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Brandon business owner known as ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty to false pretenses
Brandon business owner ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty after scamming 7 victims in Rankin Co.

Latest News

Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody in Ackerman, Miss., Friday morning. He was wanted...
Man accused of killing Meridian cop charged with capital murder
WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: deep summer heat; few storm chances Thursday
Lawsuit filed to prevent public money from going to private schools
Lawsuit filed alleges two bills would send public money to fund private school, violating state constitution