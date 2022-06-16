The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is hours away!

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you bought a ticket for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, the wait is over.

WLBT is excited to host a live drawing on Thursday, June 16, on WLBT at Noon.

Wilson Stribling will announce the winner live on the air.

This year’s home is in The Village at Madison.

It’s a three-thousand-square-foot French Creole-inspired home with an open floor plan and gourmet kitchen.

Here are all the details:

4 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

3,000 estimated square feet

Two-car garage

French-creole-inspired architecture with an open floor plan and optimal storage

Gourmet kitchen with 8′x4′ island, perfect for entertaining

Quartz and marble hardwood floors throughout

24′ wide front porch with enclosed side courtyard

Along with the drawing for the house, ticket-holders could also hear their name called when Wilson Stribling draws for bonus prizes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.