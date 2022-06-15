Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Thieves snatch credit cards from vehicles at Vicksburg golf course, use them at Walmart(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after several suspects stole items from vehicles at a Vicksburg golf course.

The crime happened on Sunday, June 5, at County Club Golf. There, the thieves snatched credit cards and other items from vehicles in the parking lot.

The suspects then used the credit cards to make purchases at Walmart and Kroger in Vicksburg.

If you recognize the suspects or know where they are, you are asked to contact MBI at 1-855-485-8744.

