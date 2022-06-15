Thieves snatch credit cards from vehicles at Vicksburg golf course, use them at Walmart

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after several suspects stole items from vehicles at a Vicksburg golf course.

The crime happened on Sunday, June 5, at County Club Golf. There, the thieves snatched credit cards and other items from vehicles in the parking lot.

The suspects then used the credit cards to make purchases at Walmart and Kroger in Vicksburg.

If you recognize the suspects or know where they are, you are asked to contact MBI at 1-855-485-8744.

Agents from MBI and Vicksburg PD are asking for the publics assistance in locating these individuals below.



If you have any information on the following suspects please call 1-855-485-4877 or email MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

