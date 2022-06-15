South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One South Jackson resident says her neighborhood is worse than any other in the Capital City when it comes to illegal dumping. It’s not only impacting her quality of life but also her business.

“I’m talking about mattresses, couches, chairs, television sets, dead dogs in bags, household garbage, tires, you name it. It’s here. It’s on this road. They’ve dumped it,” Cindy Hammons said.

Hammons lives off Hickory Drive. It’s a street we’ve told you about before and one that’s filled with a number of burned-out homes, overgrown properties, and enough trash to cover multiple football fields.

“When I open my door, I smell garbage. When I leave my home or I come home, I have to see this garbage,” Hammons said.

The Jackson native stays in the house her parents lived in for about 60 years. It used to have a thriving mobile home park next-door with more than two dozen renters, but that number has since dwindled down to just four.

“They’re gone. They moved. They don’t want to live in these conditions, and I can’t blame them. I don’t want to live in them either, but I can’t afford to up and move,” she said. “The bad thing about it is when they left, they weren’t moving to another part of Jackson. They said they were getting completely out of Jackson.”

If the dumping isn’t enough, Hammons said the street’s condition has also made it a hub for crime.

“Every night there’s gunshots, and there’s no street lights down through here anymore,” she said. “When we walk out at night, you can’t see anything down through here. It’s pitch black.”

Hammons said she’s reached out to city leaders a number of times the last two years with no results. She plans to take her concerns to the city council meeting on June 27.

