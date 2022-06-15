Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the Capital City

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One South Jackson resident says her neighborhood is worse than any other in the Capital City when it comes to illegal dumping. It’s not only impacting her quality of life but also her business.

“I’m talking about mattresses, couches, chairs, television sets, dead dogs in bags, household garbage, tires, you name it. It’s here. It’s on this road. They’ve dumped it,” Cindy Hammons said.

Hammons lives off Hickory Drive. It’s a street we’ve told you about before and one that’s filled with a number of burned-out homes, overgrown properties, and enough trash to cover multiple football fields.

“When I open my door, I smell garbage. When I leave my home or I come home, I have to see this garbage,” Hammons said.

The Jackson native stays in the house her parents lived in for about 60 years. It used to have a thriving mobile home park next-door with more than two dozen renters, but that number has since dwindled down to just four.

“They’re gone. They moved. They don’t want to live in these conditions, and I can’t blame them. I don’t want to live in them either, but I can’t afford to up and move,” she said. “The bad thing about it is when they left, they weren’t moving to another part of Jackson. They said they were getting completely out of Jackson.”

If the dumping isn’t enough, Hammons said the street’s condition has also made it a hub for crime.

“Every night there’s gunshots, and there’s no street lights down through here anymore,” she said. “When we walk out at night, you can’t see anything down through here. It’s pitch black.”

Hammons said she’s reached out to city leaders a number of times the last two years with no results. She plans to take her concerns to the city council meeting on June 27.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon business owner known as ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty to false pretenses
Brandon business owner ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty after scamming 7 victims in Rankin Co.
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Police identify suspect and victim in homicide at Cooper Road gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show

Latest News

Gluckstadt Police Department hires its first two sergeants to the force
Gluckstadt Police Department hires its first two sergeants to the force
Gluckstadt Police Department hires its first two sergeants to the force
South Jackson resident says her street ‘takes the cake’ when it comes to illegal dumping in the Capital City
State leaders react to bipartisan U.S. gun control proposal