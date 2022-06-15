Republican chair wants precinct moved from Welty Library before runoff, citing lack of A/C

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The chair of the Hinds County Republican Party is calling on county leaders to move the voting precinct at Eudora Welty Library ahead of the runoff later this month.

Welty is Precinct 1. It was open on Election Day, but the air conditioner in the building was out.

“Those poll workers are there from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 or 8 o’clock at night,” he said. “That’s a long time to have to sit there in that heat.”

Perry says there’s plenty of time to relocate the precinct prior to the June 28 runoff.

Voters in the metro area will head to the polls on June 28 to vote in the Republican runoff for District 2 Congressional Runoff between Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers.

Welty Library severely damaged during 2013 hailstorm. Problems have continued ever since. (WLBT)

Election Commission Chair Shirley Varnado says there’s not enough time to find a suitable location and to notify voters in time.

Varnado blames the city of Jackson for the problem, saying the city only notified the commission days before the June 7 primary election, even though they knew the air conditioning at the library had been out for weeks.

“We send out letters every year to confirm that places are willing and able to be the precincts for the primary and general elections,” she said. “We sent out the letters in February. We found out (the air conditioning was out) a day or two before the election.”

“If they knew they wouldn’t have air, and it wouldn’t be sufficient, they could have told us that (or) could have gotten it fixed.”

Welty, located at 300 N. State St., is the flagship branch of the Jackson/Hinds Library System.

The air conditioner there has been out since at least May 2, when the system announced the branch would close early “due to A/C issues.”

Meanwhile, no repairs to the air conditioner have been made.

Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright said the city still had not determined who was responsible for making the repairs.

Jackson/Hinds is governed by an agreement dating back to 1986. Under the terms of that agreement, library buildings located in Jackson city limits are owned by the city. However, the library board is responsible for “the operation, proper care, and maintenance” of library buildings.

State statute, though, says that maintaining buildings is the responsibility of the board of supervisors of the city’s governing authorities.

Perry doesn’t care who fixes the air conditioner. Until it’s fixed, he’s not comfortable sending workers back into the facility.

“I don’t want to ask them to work in that. They have to sit there for 14 hours where it’s 90 degrees. They have fans in there, but it’s moving hot air,” he said.

He already has one potential poll worker who said he likely will not work there without air conditioning.

As for moving the precinct, he says there’s ample time to do so before the runoff.

Perry said moving a precinct is typically the responsibility of the board of supervisors, and that supervisors will typically defer to election commissioners on potential locations.

“The main thing is giving voters proper notice so they’ll know where to go,” he said. “You can’t have people going in there and having to work that long in that kind of heat. It’s not safe.”

