Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Human remains found in late May have been identified - and they add another piece to the puzzle of a missing person case in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that the State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as those of Lori Cockrell.

The 58-year-old Tupelo woman had been missing since August 10 of last year. She was last seen at her apartment complex, where she reportedly left her phone, ID, and keys behind.

On May 21, human remains were found in the Old Belden Circle area in West Tupelo. Those remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the case, particularly with information regarding a maroon Honda CR-V that was seen numerous times at Cockrell’s residence, should call Tupelo PD.

