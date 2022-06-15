Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gluckstadt Police Department hires its first two sergeants to the force

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a historic evening in Gluckstadt on Tuesday as the city hired its first two sergeants to the police department.

After a unanimous vote by the board, Cade Rounsaville and David Potvin were sworn in. The two will officially begin serving in their duties right away.

The hires come more than 3 months after city leaders voted to hire Wendell Watts as the city’s first chief of police. The city is continuing to strengthen and fill out its police department.

In fact, Mayor Walter Morrison said it’s the city’s goal is to have 10 officers hired by October.

“It’s so exciting, because we started off with nothing,” said Mayor Morrison. “We now have a chief, and an assistant chief, we have two sergeants hired. Within the next month, I think we are going to have probably four new police officers, including two additional sergeants tomorrow. Tomorrow, we are going to purchase five brand new police cars for the city, so it is very exciting.”

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, leaders voted to extend offers to hire two additional police officers. The mayor said they’re expected to be sworn in sometime next month.

There are now a total of four law enforcement officers working with the Gluckstadt Police Department.

