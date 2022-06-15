Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011.(Charles Krupa | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach.

That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

