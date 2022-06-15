First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues and now another heat advisory has been issued for parts of our area, Thursday. They issue these when the combination of heat and humidity will reach dangerous levels. While Summer officially begins Tuesday. Highs will reach the middle and upper 90s the rest of this week and this weekend. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 70s. The combination of dangerous heat and humidity will make it feel more like 105 to 110 degrees at times during the afternoons coming up. There will be a slight chance for showers almost daily, but only certain random locations will see the chance for rain, while most of the area stays dry, it will also feel quite muggy. Not much relief is in sight at this point. Also the tropics are less active today as 93L, the disturbance is now over Central America and not expected to be a threat to our region.

