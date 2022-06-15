Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: heat stress to remain a concern over the coming days

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be on the rise to the lower and middle 90s this afternoon with heat index values near and just above 100 degrees. With the center of the ridge of high pressure to our north and east, pop-up showers or thunderstorms could develop over the next few hours. A gusty storm or 2 cannot completely be ruled out, mainly off to our southeast. A few additional showers are possible into tonight as a weakening disturbance tracks in from the east. Expect lows to drop to the middle 70s by the early morning hours.

Our weather will continue to be under the influence of high pressure on Thursday as well. Most spots will reach the middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Feels like temperatures will also be back into the triple digits during the peaks heating hours. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible, especially later in the day. Heavy rain and lightning are possible with any downpours or storms that are able to develop.

Although the heat will not let up into Father’s Day weekend, a brief push of drier air will filter in by late weekend into early next week. This will allow for a temporary break from the really humid weather before we trend muggier by mid-week. Highs in the upper 90s could become possible next week as we kick off the first few days of summer. Try to stay cool everyone!

Talkin’ Tropics: The chance for development over the SW Caribbean has gone down today to only a low 30% chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days. Some slow development is possible out this way, but regardless, this disturbance will not be a concern for central MS. It should be more of a weather maker for Central America and possibly Mexico.

