Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Another WARM day in store for us on this Wednesday. We expecting a Marginal Risk for showers and storms this afternoon!

A look ahead where we see an opportunity for showers and storms. These are expected to enter...
A look ahead where we see an opportunity for showers and storms. These are expected to enter our Southeastern counties this afternoon going into the evening. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible as storms produce across the area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

We are still experiencing the muggy start to our mornings. This morning to start things out, our temperatures are in the mid-70s. As we head into the morning temps are going to be rising quickly.

We are not under a Heat Advisory today in our viewing area, but we will still experience heat index values near 103 today. Highs today in the mid to upper 90s, with Lows in the mid-70s.

Rain chances continuing over the next couple of days with temperatures continuing into the mid to upper 90s across much of the South.

Thursday and Friday, we see mostly sunny and clear conditions throughout the week. The High-pressure system will continue to dominate in the South. Conditions outside will continue to be hot and muggy. Highs are in the upper 90s, and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. We will see yet, another warm week, with Heat Index values near 103 many days. Light rain chances are expected to impact the South from Wednesday through Saturday morning. Light rain chances with a mixture of cloudy cover across many of our Southern counties.

Going into the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will hold mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday, mostly clear with Highs in the upper 90s.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Rain chances continuing over the next couple of days with temperatures continuing into the mid...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Brandon business owner known as ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty to false pretenses
Brandon business owner ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty after scamming 7 victims in Rankin Co.
Capitol police need your help to ID individuals accused of armed robbery
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted by Capitol Police
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Caron Jackson pleaded guilty to fraud charge.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from program designed to feed hungry schoolchildren
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

Rain chances continuing over the next couple of days with temperatures continuing into the mid...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: quiet and dry weather likely to persist through the new week
Few showers possible by late week
First Alert Forecast: summer heat to continue through this week and over the weekend
Another Hot day is on tap for Tuesday, but we aren't as hot as Monday. Our Heat Advisory has...
First Alert Forecast: Muggy start to our Tuesday with another Hot day in store for us! Light rain chances return on Wednesday and continue through Friday!