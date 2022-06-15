First Alert Forecast: Another WARM day in store for us on this Wednesday. We expecting a Marginal Risk for showers and storms this afternoon!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

We are still experiencing the muggy start to our mornings. This morning to start things out, our temperatures are in the mid-70s. As we head into the morning temps are going to be rising quickly.

We are not under a Heat Advisory today in our viewing area, but we will still experience heat index values near 103 today. Highs today in the mid to upper 90s, with Lows in the mid-70s.

Rain chances continuing over the next couple of days with temperatures continuing into the mid to upper 90s across much of the South.

Thursday and Friday, we see mostly sunny and clear conditions throughout the week. The High-pressure system will continue to dominate in the South. Conditions outside will continue to be hot and muggy. Highs are in the upper 90s, and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. We will see yet, another warm week, with Heat Index values near 103 many days. Light rain chances are expected to impact the South from Wednesday through Saturday morning. Light rain chances with a mixture of cloudy cover across many of our Southern counties.

Going into the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will hold mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday, mostly clear with Highs in the upper 90s.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

