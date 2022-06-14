Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say

According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.(National Park Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials with the National Park Service said a woman visiting the Grand Canyon has died after falling into a river.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reports a passenger on a commercial river trip fell into the Colorado River on June 11 around 2 p.m. near Pipe Creek Beach.

Officials said commercial guides were able to reach her by boat and began CPR. However, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was pronounced deceased by rescuers.

The NPS said Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when a current caught her in the Colorado River. Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

The park service is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials reminded all visitors to Grand Canyon to ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in the shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions while dressing appropriately for the weather.

The NPS said it does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Police identify suspect and victim in homicide at Cooper Road gas station
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson

Latest News

Suspect in 5-year-old girl’s killing had previous assault conviction in Texas, documents reveal
WLBT at 4p
FILE - A U.S. Marshal patrols outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in...
House OKs security boost for Supreme Court judges, families
Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Dept. asking for help in solving murder of 73-year-old man
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation