Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Suspect in 5-year-old girl’s killing had previous assault conviction in Texas, documents reveal

Both cases involved ‘domestic violence’ motives
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While Jackson police cite domestic violence as the motivation for Sunday’s killing of a five-year-old child, 3 On Your Side has uncovered another conviction in the same suspect’s past from a case that took place two states away.

“This is a traumatizing situation. That’s something she’s gonna have to live with all [her] life,” said Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Hearn talked about the mother whose disagreement with 25-year-old Robert Jackson led to a barrage of bullets that narrowly missed her but fatally wounded her five-year-old daughter, Mariyah Lacey.

Hearn said those bullets also missed two other children in the car.

3 On Your Side has learned the man police say fired those shots had been prohibited from even owning a gun months earlier.

WLBT dug into Jackson’s criminal record and found eighteen months ago that police in Texas charged him with assaulting a family member in another domestic violence case.

A judge put Jackson on one year of probation starting March 1st of last year, and even though he violated that probation four months later, it expired earlier this year, according to court documents.

Part of the terms of that probation included that Jackson could not possess a gun or ammunition.

Before that, a Hinds County grand jury indicted him for receiving a stolen car, but that case was remanded due to insufficient evidence.

“We’re frustrated, right. But that frustration isn’t laid at the feet of any individual or any agency alone. You know, I’ve often spoken about how there are gaps, and there are holes within our judicial process,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We have to understand that this challenge is multi layered. Right? I wouldn’t, you know, I wouldn’t dare say, you know, it’s the sheriff or it’s the judges. I believe that we all have a responsibility in this. But we are all burdened by our circumstance. And we have to work to get creative.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Police identify suspect and victim in homicide at Cooper Road gas station
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Suspect in 5-year-old girl’s killing had previous assault conviction in Texas, documents reveal
The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody
Capitol police need your help to ID individuals accused of armed robbery
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted by Capitol Police
Dominique Peeples
Memphis man charged with trafficking teen into New Orleans