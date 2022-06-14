New principals named for Velma Jackson High, East Flora Elementary schools

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools have announced new leaders at two of its schools.

Tuesday, the district announced it had named Dr. Marsha Peoples as the next principal of East Flora Elementary School and Ms. Perry Green as the next principal of Velma Jackson High School.

“It is an honor to receive the mantle of principal at Velma Jackson High School,” Green said in a statement. “My main objective is to continue to move the mark for Velma. It is my belief that every student deserves a quality education and that happens when the school, parents, and students work together for success.”

“I anticipate a productive school year as we ensure that our students reach their highest academic potential,” she added.

Green began working as an educator in 1998 and has served as a teacher, instructional specialist, and assistant principal. She earned a master’s degree in 2001 and an education specialist degree in 2009.

Likewise, Peoples says she is honored to take the helm at East Flora. “There has been an exciting wave of growth in student achievement at East Flora this year. As a school family, we all take responsibility for learning each day. I look forward to our students achieving at high standards and moving forward on their educational paths,” she said. '

Peoples has 15 years in education and has served as a teacher, literary specialist, and assistant principal. She was selected as the 2014-2015 Teacher of the Year while a teacher at John Hopkins University. She recently received her doctorate in educational leadership from Mississippi College.

Both take over in their new roles on July 1.

