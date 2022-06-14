Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Memphis man charged with trafficking teen into New Orleans

Dominique Peeples
Dominique Peeples(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges after he allegedly trafficked a 17-year-old girl into New Orleans to perform sexual acts.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans says 25-year-old Dominique Peeples is indicted on a charge of sex trafficking of a minor.

Shelby County Jail records also show Peeples is charged with trafficking for sexual servitude, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and soliciting sexual exploits of a minor.

Evans says the victim was trafficked from August 2020 to January 2021.

If convicted, he will face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. The maximum sentence is life behind bars.

Peeples also faces supervised release of no less than five years up to life, a fine of $250,000 and a requirement that he is registered as a sex offender.

