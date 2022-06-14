Jackson Public Schools feed over 2,000 students per day through Summer Feeding Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - No student will be left hungry this summer now that the Jackson Public Schools Feeding Program has kicked off once again.

At Jim Hill High School, kids are going through the lunch line getting a little bit of everything. On Tuesday, students were served chicken tenders, mac and cheese, veggies, rolls and fruit.

And while that may seem like plenty of food, it might be the only meal some kids get for the day.

“Not everyone has food, you know? Jackson is poor,” 15-year-old Amariy Ledvetter said.

“We offer five components every day. We offer a meat, a vegetable or fruit, and a milk,” JPS Area Supervisor of Child Nutrition Development, Cedar Milton, said.

According to Milton, this is no small program. Over 2,000 meals are served per day at over 12 locations during the summer months.

Feeding Locations:

Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive

Callaway High School, 601-Beasley Road

Clausell Elementary School, 330 Harley Street

Forest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Road

Isable Elementary School, 1716 Isable Street

John Hopkins Elementary School, 170 John Hopkins Street

Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oak Park

Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Drive

Lanier High School, 833 West Maple Street

Peeples Middle School, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Shirley Elementary School, 330 Judy Street

Timberlawn Elementary School, 1980 North Siwell Road

Children said it’s ultimately helping their parents who are trying to make ends meet.

“It helps low income families to where they can help save up their money,” 14-year-old Katlynn Benjamin said.

“It helps them rest more and not be dependent on getting food as much. But they can make the money to pay for other stuff that they need also,” 17-year-old Kamille Lyons added.

Milton said feeding locations were placed in specific locations so they can reach more people.

“They are in neighborhoods where it’s easy and accessible to the students if they need to walk, you know? And then some daycares come in, you know? So all the locations are in areas where it’s easy to get to the meals,” Milton said.

As inflation continues to rise, Milton said it’s elevating pressures at home.

“It relieves parents, you know? Even if you can’t afford, you know, gas or groceries, we have free meals,” Milton added.

