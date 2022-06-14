Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Jackson Public Schools feed over 2,000 students per day through Summer Feeding Program

By Holly Emery
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - No student will be left hungry this summer now that the Jackson Public Schools Feeding Program has kicked off once again.

At Jim Hill High School, kids are going through the lunch line getting a little bit of everything. On Tuesday, students were served chicken tenders, mac and cheese, veggies, rolls and fruit.

And while that may seem like plenty of food, it might be the only meal some kids get for the day.

“Not everyone has food, you know? Jackson is poor,” 15-year-old Amariy Ledvetter said.

“We offer five components every day. We offer a meat, a vegetable or fruit, and a milk,” JPS Area Supervisor of Child Nutrition Development, Cedar Milton, said.

According to Milton, this is no small program. Over 2,000 meals are served per day at over 12 locations during the summer months.

Feeding Locations:

  • Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
  • Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive
  • Callaway High School, 601-Beasley Road
  • Clausell Elementary School, 330 Harley Street
  • Forest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Road
  • Isable Elementary School, 1716 Isable Street
  • John Hopkins Elementary School, 170 John Hopkins Street
  • Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oak Park
  • Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Drive
  • Lanier High School, 833 West Maple Street
  • Peeples Middle School, 2940 Belvedere Drive
  • Shirley Elementary School, 330 Judy Street
  • Timberlawn Elementary School, 1980 North Siwell Road

Children said it’s ultimately helping their parents who are trying to make ends meet.

“It helps low income families to where they can help save up their money,” 14-year-old Katlynn Benjamin said.

“It helps them rest more and not be dependent on getting food as much. But they can make the money to pay for other stuff that they need also,” 17-year-old Kamille Lyons added.

Milton said feeding locations were placed in specific locations so they can reach more people.

“They are in neighborhoods where it’s easy and accessible to the students if they need to walk, you know? And then some daycares come in, you know? So all the locations are in areas where it’s easy to get to the meals,” Milton said.

As inflation continues to rise, Milton said it’s elevating pressures at home.

“It relieves parents, you know? Even if you can’t afford, you know, gas or groceries, we have free meals,” Milton added.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Police identify suspect and victim in homicide at Cooper Road gas station
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Suspect in 5-year-old girl’s killing had previous assault conviction in Texas, documents reveal
Jackson Public Schools feed over 2,000 per day through Summer Feeding Program
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery