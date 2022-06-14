Jackson Police Dept. asking for help in solving murder of 73-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for help in solving a murder that occurred in late May.

Police say Herbert McComb, 73, was found fatally wounded on Raymond Road.

McComb suffered multiple lacerations and stab wounds, according to a JPD Tweet.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said McComb was hit with a blunt object and that he was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or P3tips.com.

#JPD needs help in the homicide investigation of, Herbert McComb-73, who was found fatally wounded on Raymond Rd. in late May. McComb suffered from multiple lacerations and stab wounds. Anyone with info, contact #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or https://t.co/ymPOz6rCmo. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 14, 2022

