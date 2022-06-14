Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson Police Dept. asking for help in solving murder of 73-year-old man

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for help in solving a murder that occurred in late May.

Police say Herbert McComb, 73, was found fatally wounded on Raymond Road.

McComb suffered multiple lacerations and stab wounds, according to a JPD Tweet.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said McComb was hit with a blunt object and that he was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or P3tips.com.

