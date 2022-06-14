Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gluckstadt to go to once-a-week trash collections beginning week of June 20

City of Gluckstadt
City of Gluckstadt(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt residents will go from having twice-a-week to once-a-week trash collections beginning the week of June 20.

The city announced Waste Management was making the change on its Citizens for Gluckstadt Facebook page.

“City of Glucktsadt route collection days will change from the current schedule of Mondays and Wednesdays to WEDNESDAYS only, beginning June 20,” the announcement states.

A map showing the affected areas is shown below.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Police identify suspect and victim in homicide at Cooper Road gas station
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson

Latest News

Suspect in 5-year-old girl’s killing had previous assault conviction in Texas, documents reveal
WLBT at 4p
Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Dept. asking for help in solving murder of 73-year-old man
Caron Jackson pleaded guilty to fraud charge.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from program designed to feed hungry schoolchildren
Perry Green and Marsha Peoples have been tapped to be the next principals at two Madison County...
New principals named for Velma Jackson High, East Flora Elementary schools