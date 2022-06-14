Gluckstadt to go to once-a-week trash collections beginning week of June 20

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt residents will go from having twice-a-week to once-a-week trash collections beginning the week of June 20.

The city announced Waste Management was making the change on its Citizens for Gluckstadt Facebook page.

“City of Glucktsadt route collection days will change from the current schedule of Mondays and Wednesdays to WEDNESDAYS only, beginning June 20,” the announcement states.

A map showing the affected areas is shown below.

