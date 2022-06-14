Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: summer heat to continue through this week and over the weekend

Few showers possible by late week
Few showers possible by late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat will be cranking up once again today. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower to middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Although conditions will not be heat advisory criteria, continue to take precautions. Feels like temperatures over the next few hours will likely reach near and above 100 degrees. A stray/rogue shower cannot completely be ruled out, rain chances remain less than 20%. Tonight, expect low temperatures to slowly cool off to the middle 70s under mostly clear skies.

Highs in the middle 90s are also expected into Wednesday as our weather continues to be under the influence of high pressure in the upper levels. Isolated pop-up showers are possible tomorrow during the afternoon and evening as disturbances try to sneak in. Few showers or storms could also be possible into tomorrow night as well.

This pattern of hot weather and low-end showers chances will carry through the end of the work week. Data continues to suggest that a boundary will slip in towards the end of the weekend. Although this likely won’t impact our temperatures, less humid air will filter in for a brief amount of time before we trend muggier through next week.

Talkin’ Tropics: There is now a medium 40% chance for development over the southwestern Caribbean. A Tropical Depression could form out this way towards the end of the work week considering gradual development will be possible over the coming days. This system will likely be more of a weather maker to Central America.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Police identify suspect and victim in homicide at Cooper Road gas station
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson

Latest News

Another Hot day is on tap for Tuesday, but we aren't as hot as Monday. Our Heat Advisory has...
First Alert Forecast: Muggy start to our Tuesday with another Hot day in store for us! Light rain chances return on Wednesday and continue through Friday!
Another Hot day on this Tuesday, and we are seeing warmer temperatures continuing through the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather:
Heat indices above 100 likely today
First Alert Forecast: steamy weather to continue through the work week