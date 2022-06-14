First Alert Forecast: summer heat to continue through this week and over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat will be cranking up once again today. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower to middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Although conditions will not be heat advisory criteria, continue to take precautions. Feels like temperatures over the next few hours will likely reach near and above 100 degrees. A stray/rogue shower cannot completely be ruled out, rain chances remain less than 20%. Tonight, expect low temperatures to slowly cool off to the middle 70s under mostly clear skies.

Highs in the middle 90s are also expected into Wednesday as our weather continues to be under the influence of high pressure in the upper levels. Isolated pop-up showers are possible tomorrow during the afternoon and evening as disturbances try to sneak in. Few showers or storms could also be possible into tomorrow night as well.

This pattern of hot weather and low-end showers chances will carry through the end of the work week. Data continues to suggest that a boundary will slip in towards the end of the weekend. Although this likely won’t impact our temperatures, less humid air will filter in for a brief amount of time before we trend muggier through next week.

Talkin’ Tropics: There is now a medium 40% chance for development over the southwestern Caribbean. A Tropical Depression could form out this way towards the end of the work week considering gradual development will be possible over the coming days. This system will likely be more of a weather maker to Central America.

