First Alert Forecast: quiet and dry weather likely to persist through the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Disturbance 93L is being monitored in the western Caribbean. There are no forecast models that bring this system to Mississippi. It will drift north and then turn westward into the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Nothing else really in the tropics at this time. Air quality improved a little today into the moderate zone, vs. unhealthy Monday. In the meantime, a disturbance will brush our area Wednesday into Thursday giving us a chance for thunderstorms. They shouldn’t be widespread and any severe threat should be limited. Highs will stay in the lower and middle 90s through this weekend with otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies. Slightly less humid or even cooler weather at night and in the mornings is possible for this weekend, but just a slight noticeable difference is likely. Summer officially begins Tuesday of next week. Stay cool and hydrated.

